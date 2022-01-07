Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,585 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 307,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

