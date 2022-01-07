Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,538 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 103.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after buying an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 259.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after buying an additional 137,461 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.11.

Hershey stock opened at $196.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.05. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $198.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $4,241,943. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

