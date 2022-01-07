Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 62.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,266,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

TEL stock opened at $161.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

