Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 207,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $115.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

