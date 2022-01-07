Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,970 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,307,000 after purchasing an additional 802,826 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 105,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,921,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.02. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $76.75.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

