Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,892 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 750,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 236.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTNQ opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

