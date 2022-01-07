Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $10.59 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 105.7% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,495,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000.

BATS PTNQ opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

