Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 38.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $403.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.