Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.73.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $115.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.