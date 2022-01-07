Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,585 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $316,000.

Shares of RDIV opened at $42.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59.

