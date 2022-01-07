Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.86.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $169.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 79,694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

