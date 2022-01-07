Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

