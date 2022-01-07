Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Brokerages predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce sales of $4.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $16.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $20.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

AMD stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.30. The company had a trading volume of 922,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,436,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.56.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $211,046,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

