Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.76.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $516.88. 54,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $630.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.