ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 1,102,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,111,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $995,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

