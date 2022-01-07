Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Up to $48.43

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.43, but opened at $49.69. Adient shares last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 299 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67.
In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after buying an additional 3,595,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Adient by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,688 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 303,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adient by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
