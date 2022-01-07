Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Up to $48.43

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.43, but opened at $49.69. Adient shares last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 299 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after buying an additional 3,595,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Adient by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,688 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 303,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adient by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

