Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 8.3%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 5,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 790,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

