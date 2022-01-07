Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.33

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 6404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. The business had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $124,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $128,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,900. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

