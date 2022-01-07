Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $563.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,033,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

