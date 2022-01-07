Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.53. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 626 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

