Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $114.54 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.79 and a 200 day moving average of $191.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.77.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acuity Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $21,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

