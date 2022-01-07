Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $202.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $210.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $114.54 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.79 and a 200-day moving average of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

