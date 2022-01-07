Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Increased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

ATVI opened at $66.16 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

