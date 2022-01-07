Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATNM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 247,122 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,872 shares during the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

