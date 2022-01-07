Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.08.

ACEL opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $240,418.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,140 shares of company stock worth $3,338,495. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.