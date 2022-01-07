Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABEO. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.31. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 232,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 715,520 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

