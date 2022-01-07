AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.14.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $135.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.