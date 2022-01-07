Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.52.

NYSE:ABT opened at $135.14 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $238.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average of $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

