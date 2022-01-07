967 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 967 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,500,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,190.01 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,479.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,478.65. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.96.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

