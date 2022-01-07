$93.00 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post $93.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.20 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $87.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $338.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $348.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $402.60 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $221,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,812. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 75.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,392. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

