90,330 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 554,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 137,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

