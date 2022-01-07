$867.39 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post sales of $867.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $859.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $880.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $758.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $160.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.27 and a 200-day moving average of $132.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

