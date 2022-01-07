$85.75 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will announce $85.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.60 million and the highest is $111.90 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $2.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,148.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $175.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $202.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $884.85 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $959.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after purchasing an additional 985,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,489,000 after purchasing an additional 869,479 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.