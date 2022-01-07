82,042 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,000. Apple makes up 4.5% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day moving average of $152.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

