$778.89 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post sales of $778.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $751.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $860.10 million. Splunk reported sales of $745.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.96.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.46. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $178.18.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

