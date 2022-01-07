$73.10 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post $73.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $73.95 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $65.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $287.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.99 billion to $287.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $316.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $303.85 billion to $320.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $9.71 on Friday, hitting $459.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,224. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a market capitalization of $433.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

