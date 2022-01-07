$7.40 Million in Sales Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) will report $7.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $23.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $49.76 million, with estimates ranging from $47.66 million to $51.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

