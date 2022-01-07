$62.90 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post sales of $62.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.10 million and the highest is $64.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $63.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $235.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $238.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $250.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,303. The company has a market cap of $926.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

