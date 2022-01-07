$6.60 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce $6.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.71 billion and the lowest is $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 40.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,947,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,541,000 after buying an additional 123,619 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 451.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after buying an additional 772,390 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 146,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,420. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

