5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNP. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on 5N Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 75,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,681,050.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.71. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The company has a market cap of C$208.46 million and a P/E ratio of -196.67.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

