5,585 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,823,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

