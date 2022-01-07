$540,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to post sales of $540,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $680,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.65 million, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of ATEX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. 2,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,191. Anterix has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058 in the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Anterix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 89,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 112.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Anterix by 49.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.