$536.49 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $536.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $505.80 million to $584.00 million. Itron reported sales of $525.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.45.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 13.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,506,000 after buying an additional 267,210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 79.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,166,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 270,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,082.51 and a beta of 1.19. Itron has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.