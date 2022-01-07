$535.34 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post $535.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $513.00 million and the highest is $555.47 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $552.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.54. 2,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,565. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

