$529.58 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to announce $529.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.11 million and the highest is $545.86 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $387.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. 57,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,222. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

