4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,862.69

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,862.69 ($38.58) and traded as low as GBX 2,820 ($38.00). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,895 ($39.01), with a volume of 27,623 shares traded.

FOUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($49.86) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,900 ($39.08).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,863.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,863.57. The stock has a market cap of £777.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

