4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 11,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $358,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after buying an additional 974,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 96.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,794,000 after purchasing an additional 706,953 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 452,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 158,641 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.