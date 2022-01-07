49,900 Shares in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $538.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

