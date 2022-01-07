41,562 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Evolent Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 135,030 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Evolent Health by 60.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $1,524,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $3,271,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 31,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

EVH opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $6,175,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

