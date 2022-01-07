$405.37 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post sales of $405.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.42 million. Seagen reported sales of $601.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.92.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,135 shares of company stock worth $77,587,983. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $145.65 on Monday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.12.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.